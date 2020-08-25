Chelsea offered chance to snap up top talent, four-year deal touted for starlet

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Malang Sarr, who is available on a free transfer this summer, with talk of a four-year deal being agreed.

The 21-year-old saw his contract with Nice expire at the end of last season, and so after making 119 appearances for the club he is now set to move ahead of the new campaign.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it has been suggested that Sarr has been offered to Chelsea, and so now the Premier League giants are considering a potential swoop alongside their move for Thiago Silva, as they could bring in two new reinforcements for the defence in the coming weeks.

Malang Sarr has been offered to Chelsea, as reported by Téléfoot.

It’s not a done deal – Chelsea are considering him as another ‘free agent’ opportunity after Thiago Silva (done deal).

Sarr would like to join but he has also other bids, the board will decide with Lampard ? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Further, the Metro have reported that a four-year contract has been agreed between the two parties already, and so it would appear as though Sarr may well be joining Silva at Stamford Bridge next season.

If so, that could be a hugely important double swoop from Frank Lampard and the Blues, as ultimately it would give them both a short-term and long-term solution in defence to try and shore up a porous backline.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in their 38 league games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the standings.

In turn, that is an obvious area in which they must improve to compete at the top level, and given Silva’s experience and class, he will no doubt make a big impact if he does join the Blues as expected.

Nevertheless, signing Sarr would give Lampard further quality and depth, while also securing a long-term fix who can learn from Silva and eventually emerge as a starter.

Chelsea do have a number of other options available in that department, and so time will tell if a double swoop also leads to exits too.