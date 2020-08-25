Chelsea transfer news: Triple swoop close in potential £140m+ spending spree

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a triple swoop as Frank Lampard looks set to add reinforcements to his squad this summer ahead of the new campaign.

The Blues secured Champions League qualification last season and came close to winning a trophy in Lampard’s first year in charge, and coupled with the great work he did with some of the club’s youngsters, it was a positive debut campaign at the helm.

However, after a lack of spending in recent transfer windows, he’ll want to kick on now and bring in serious talent to bolster the squad, and that has already started with the confirmed signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already this summer.

According to Sky Sports, three more new arrivals could be close as Chelsea are said to be on the verge of completing deals for Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

Further, Malang Sarr could also be set to join the Blues after leaving Nice, and so it looks as though reinforcements are certainly on the way.

While Silva and Sarr would arrive on free transfers, it’s added in the report above that Havertz could cost around £90m while another £50m will be needed for Chilwell, and so it’s going to be a huge summer for Chelsea and their ambitions to win major trophies moving forward.

Given the level of spending though, it would come as no surprise if it was balanced out with exits too, and so it remains to be seen who leaves Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks in order to help raise funds and also create space in the current squad for the new arrivals.