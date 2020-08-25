Menu

Civil war starting at Barcelona as the club want to take Messi to court but players past and present support him

FC Barcelona
It’s only been about two hours since the confirmation came through that Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wanted to leave, and this could get very messy if the club don’t handle it properly.

It all kicked off earlier on when Messi informed Barcelona that he was planning to leave the club, but he also wanted to invoke a break clause that would essentially allow him to leave for free:

You instantly knew that nobody at the club would want to be remembered for playing a part in allowing Messi to leave for free, so they hit back with a threat to take him to court and demanded his €700m release clause:

Things took another twist when Carles Puyol tweeted in support of his teammate in a real show of class, but now it looks like we could have a full on civil war as Luis Suarez has publicly replied in support of his best friend and teammate:

This always looked like a tough job for Ronald Koeman, but it’s going to be a nightmare for him if he’s got players in open revolt as he tries to turn things around.

