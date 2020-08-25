Concern for Arsenal: Pirlo makes Gunners star priority Juventus target to address key area

Arsenal could reportedly have reason for concern as Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has singled out Hector Bellerin as his ideal target to improve the right-back position.

The Italian tactician will be plotting ways to stamp his mark on the squad in the coming weeks and improve it where possible as he looks ahead to his first year in charge.

While the Turin giants did successfully defend their Serie A crown last season, there was disappointment along the way too with their failure to win the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

In turn, Pirlo will know that the pressure is on him to at least ensure that they remain ahead of the pack domestically, and it appears as though he has clear ideas of who he wants to improve one specific position in his side.

As reported by Calciomercato, the Juve boss has set his sights on Arsenal’s Bellerin to be a long-term solution at right-back, although it’s noted that Ajax starlet Sergino Dest could be an alternative option if they are unable to prise the Spaniard away from the Emirates.

It’s added that following talks between sporting director Fabio Paratici and Arsenal officials last week, it was determined that Bellerin isn’t unsellable, but he has a high price and so Juve would have to make a significant cash offer to convince the Gunners to sell.

That then takes us to the key issue for Juventus which is that they must sell players first in order to raise funds and free up money, and so it appears as though Pirlo and the hierarchy have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks if they wish to make changes and bring in top targets like Bellerin to the club.