Defender set to have Chelsea medical on Thursday ahead of signing

It’s interesting to see that Chelsea tend to force players out of the door once they get past 30, but they look set to bring in a much older player to lead their defence next season.

Admittedly Thiago Silva is just coming off a fine performance in the Champions League final and it’s low risk when he would be available on a free transfer too.

He’s been linked with a few clubs but nothing was expected to happen until PSG’s season was over but it appears that a move to Chelsea is edging closer:

Thiago Silva to have @ChelseaFC medical on Thursday. — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 25, 2020

He’ll turn 36 later this year so there’s no way that this is a long term option, but signing the experienced Brazilian might be the perfect move.

He’ll bring a calmness to the back line and his experience will help to guide and improve some of the younger defenders, while he’s demonstrated that he can still play at the highest level too.

It also buys Chelsea at least one more year to identify who they want to sign to fill the role long term, and they will have more time to save up the money to make that happen.