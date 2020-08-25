Rotherham have officially announced the signing of Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, this is the ace’s eighth loan spell away from the Blues.

Rotherham seem to be over the moon that they’ve managed to secure a loan deal for the experienced goalkeeper, with the South Yorkshire outfit citing their ‘long-pursuit’ of the 26-year-old.

Blackman is a graduate of Chelsea’s academy but has never appeared for the first-team, the former England youth international has had loan spells at Middlesbrough, Ostersund, Wycombe, Sheffield United, Leeds, Vitesse and most recently Bristol Rovers.

Blackman’s time with Chelsea seems set to come to an end next summer, as per the Blues’ official website the stopper’s contract expires then.

SIGNING | Millers complete loan deal for Chelsea stopper Welcome to Rotherham United, Jamal Blackman ?#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/jsEqmq1pGx — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 24, 2020

Blackman spent the second-half of last season with Bristol Rovers, with the ace making 10 appearances for the League One outfit on their way to a 14th placed finish, keeping three clean sheets.

Rotherham secured promotion to the Championship after finishing second in the curtailed League One campaign last term, they’ve now got a very experienced and adaptable option between the sticks.