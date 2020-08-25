Gareth Southgate’s 24-man squad for next month’s UEFA Nations League ties has just been named, it’s a particularly special moment for Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips.

The trio have been named in the senior squad for the first time in their careers, Phillips is the only one not to have represented his country at youth level and this will be a wonderful moment for the ace.

Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings have been recalled after impressive seasons, as well as Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker.

Here is your first #ThreeLions squad of the year! ? Gareth Southgate has named a 24-man squad for next month’s #NationsLeague games against Iceland and Denmark. — England (@England) August 25, 2020

As well as the newbies, Manchester United ace Dean Henderson will be hoping to win his first senior cap after being part of the Three Lions’ squad on two previous occasions.

This could well be the start of Henderson becoming the nation’s No.1 after a sensational debut season in the Premier League whilst out on loan at Sheffield United, combined with Jordan Pickford’s shaky form.

One of the most notable omissions is Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.