European giants planning talks to sign three Real Madrid players this summer

According to Mundo Deportivo via Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are planning talks to explore the signings of three Real Madrid players this summer.
It’s claimed that legend Paulo Maldini will meet with Los Blancos chiefs soon to discuss potential moves for attacking midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, misfit Luka Jovic and promising winger Brahim Diaz.
Calciomercato report that Oscar carries a price tag of €20m, with the 22-year-old seen as an ideal option to bolster Stefano Pioli’s attacking ranks.
On the Diaz front, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Rossoneri are eyeing a loan move for the former Manchester City winger, which would include an option to sign the 21-year-old permanently.
Speculation has run rife on the Jovic front, with Milan consistently named amongst the club eyeing the Serbian following his disastrous first season with Los Blancos after being signed from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.
Jovic has registered two goals and two assists in his 26 appearances across all competitions, the ace has played a minimal role largely highlighted by cameos off the bench, he’s made just 8 starts.
Diaz needs to get regular first-team football under his belt, the Spaniard has only made 21 senior outings for Los Blancos since returning to his homeland from City in a €26m deal, as per the MailOnline.
The winger has slipped down the pecking order with Zidane boasting Brazilian wonderkids Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior as wide options, as well as bonafide stars like Isco, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.
Oscar is coming off of a solid loan spell with Leganes, the attacker scored nine goals and provided two assists, being one of the few bright sparks as the side were relegated from La Liga.