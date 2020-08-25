Exclusive: Cardiff City sign Arsenal’s Jordi Osei-Tutu on season-long loan

Championship side Cardiff City have signed Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan with the official announcement expected soon.

Jordi Osei-Tutu, 21, joined Arsenal’s under 18s from Reading’s in 2015 and has spent the last season on loan with German outfit VfL Bochum where he thoroughly impressed.

The young right-sided full-back who can also play as an attacker will link up with Neil Harris’ Cardiff City ahead of next season where he will try and help guide The Bluebirds back to the illustrious Premier League.

Osei-Tutu is expected to be an influential signing for the Welsh outfit as the club look to replace Dion Sanderson who spent last season with the club and proved to be an important member of the side both in attack and in defence.

It is understood that Cardiff City may open up discussions for another loan spell for Sanderson, but should parent club Wolverhampton Wanders wish to retain the 20-year-old’s services, the Bluebirds will have a highly impressive replacement at their disposal.