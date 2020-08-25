Exclusive: Host of English clubs interested in former RC Lens midfielder but face competition from Pescara

Several clubs are interested in highly-rated French midfielder Kandet Diawara after the 20-year-old became a free agent from club RC Lens earlier this summer.

At just 12-years-old, the young midfielder joined RC Lens’ academy back in 2012 and since went on to make his way through the academy’s ranks all the way to feature in France’s Championnat National League 2.

Diawara has the ability to play as both an attacking midfielder or operate in a more box-to-box role, the Frenchman’s impressive versatility saw him claim youth international experience after featuring for France under 19s on five occasions.

Earlier this month CaughtOffside wrote an in-depth profile on Diawara who displays some impressive potential and is now poised to take the next step in his young and exciting career.

We have recently obtained exclusive information from a source that the youngster is being eyed by Premier League newcomers Fulham and Championship duo Middlesborough and QPR.

We understand that no official offer for the player has been made yet, however, alongside the three English clubs are also Italian outfit Pescara who are understood to be most serious about securing Diawara’s services.