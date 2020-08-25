Exclusive: Swansea City secure Morgan Gibbs-White on season long loan from Wolves

Swansea City have secured midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanders and trained with his new club for the first-time yesterday.

Gibbs-White, 20, will play for Swansea next season on a season-long loan having trained yesterday with his new team-mates.

Gibbs-White, 20, will be hoping to impress during his time at Swansea after slipping down the pecking order this season having only started just one Premier League match for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

CaughtOffside can confirm that the young Englishman will play for the Swans next season on a season-long loan having trained yesterday with his new team-mates.

The young Englishman will likely be a starting player in Steve Cooper’s side as side look to bolster their side with Premier League experienced talent.

The Welsh outfit will be hopeful they can emulate some of the successes enjoyed under ex-manager Brendan Rodgers who helped guide the side to a top half Premier League finish.