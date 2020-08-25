Man Utd goalkeeper Joel Pereira is reportedly set for another loan exit from the club for next season as he’s being tipped to join Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015, but he has since been shipped out on five different loan deals as he has struggled to make an impression at Old Trafford.

He made 25 appearances for Hearts last season which was his most in a single campaign during those spells away from United, and so on a positive note he is at least gaining experience and playing regularly to improve and develop his game.

However, with David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero ahead of him in the pecking order at Man Utd, it doesn’t look as though his situation is going to change any time soon.

With that in mind, The Sun report that Pereira is expected to seal a loan move to Huddersfield ahead of the new campaign, as he’ll hope to build on his progress last year and continue to try and prove his worth to the Red Devils to earn a long-term future at Old Trafford.

In turn, it’s arguably a move that suits both parties for now if Man Utd don’t wish to sell him outright, although the question mark will remain over whether or not he realistically has a chance of breaking through and becoming the No.1 shot-stopper at the club in the years ahead.

For now though, it looks as though he will leave Man Utd on a temporary basis again, with the two sides likely to reassess the situation next summer to determine if he’ll be kept at the club next season to offer depth and cover.