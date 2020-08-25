Menu

“Here we go”: These Man United fans try to convince themselves that Lionel Messi is headed to Old Trafford

We’ve had weeks of speculation about Lionel Messi’s future as we wondered if he had finally had enough of Barcelona, and reports from Spain suggest he’s told the club that he will be leaving:

That report also suggests that he’s going to invoke the clause in his contract that allows him to terminate it, so his next club won’t need to find a way to agree a fee with Barca – but they will need to find a way to pay his wages.

It’s expected that fans of every big club will now be hoping and praying that their team somehow finds a way to bring him in, and it looks like the Man United fans are the first to get needlessly excited.

Anyone who has ever been on Twitter will know that a lot of the football chat is a nonsense so this was inevitable, but it’s fun to see how many fans are trying to convince themselves that he’s on his way to Old Trafford:

Of course it’s actually possible that he will end up in Manchester, but it’s a move to Man City that would make the most sense just now.

