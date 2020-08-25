Leeds tipped to turn to Arsenal outcast after failing to land Ben White

While many fans would probably fancy Marcelo Bielsa to keep Leeds up with his squad from last season, it is important to add some quality to ensure they finish as high as possible.

One of the main reasons for their success last season was the form of on-loan Brighton defender Ben White, but a report from Football Insider does suggest they won’t be able to bring him back.

They claim that Leeds have failed with a number of bids to sign him on a permanent basis, so they are now seriously looking at alternative options.

They suggest that Arsenal outcast Rob Holding would be an interesting replacement, while he barely plays at the Emirates so it’s hard to see Arsenal stopping him from leaving if a decent bid comes in.

Football Insider spoke to Noel Whelan about a possible move for Holding, and he seems to think it could be a good idea:

“He is of the right age and Leeds will not sign him if they are worried about an injury.”

“He has a lot of Premier League experience and it feels like he has been around forever for a player that is only 24. He has not hit the best stages of his football yet and given a good run in the side you will see a better player, a more consistent player.”

“He has been in and out at Arsenal but I would not grumble if he comes through the door at Elland Road.”

“The more Premier League experience the better as far as I am concerned. He would add undoubted quality to the side while also giving guidance to the younger players.”

While simply stating that you wouldn’t grumble might not be a ringing endorsement, Holding does have Premier League experience and he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet, so you could easily see him being a good fit.