Lionel Messi has made a decision on his future at Barcelona

According to Argentinean newspaper Ole, Lionel Messi has decided on his future at Barcelona, with the superstar to communicate that choice soon.

Ole report that the all-time great has no relationship with Barcelona’s failing board, Messi has been mulling about his future at the club amid a massive rebuild.

Legend and new boss Ronald Koeman has already informed Messi’s striker partner Luis Suarez that he’s not part of the club’s plans going forward, with RAC1 reporting the striker’s contract will be terminated.

Ole report that the mass overhaul sparked by the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich will also see high-profile stars Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic leave the club this summer.

Messi can leave on a free transfer at the end of next season, the ace’s release clause stands at €700m and we doubt that any club will consider shelling out such a fee for the 33-year-old given the climate.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Your career is over’ – police officers’ damning alleged message to Harry Maguire during Man United captain’s crazy incident Arsenal reject transfer approach from European giants for versatile talent European giants planning talks to sign three Real Madrid players this summer

Ole claim that Inter Milan are attempting to recruit the ace, with a possible reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City also dominating the speculation.

It’s added that if Messi has decided to leave his entourage will work on convincing the Catalan outfit to allow their greatest player ever to leave on a free, despite being contracted for another year.

Messi showed no signs of slowing down this season with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, but Barcelona failed to win any major honours after a collapse in the Copa del Rey was followed by the side losing the title race from pole position as well as being kicked out of the UCL.

Messi is perhaps the most iconic figure in Barcelona’s history, the ace came through La Masia’s ranks before establishing himself as an all-time great, it would be weird if he ever left.