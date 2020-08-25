Lionel Messi’s Barcelona legacy – Just about every attacking La Liga record in club history

There’s going to be a lot of fall out and angry feeling from the Barcelona fans after Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave the club, but it’s important to remember everything that he’s done for the club:

Ojo !!! Leo Messi acaba de comunicar al Barcelona vía burofax que quiere abandonar el club. El jugador argentino se acogería a la cláusula que le permite rescindir el contrato unilateralmente. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

In some ways it’s important to leave a little bit early to maintain your legacy in the long run – It means you don’t overstay your welcome and eventually all the fans will remember is a player at the top of their game.

We’ve seen over the years that Messi has just about every single attacking club record that’s worth having, but it’s incredible when you actually look into things.

There are just so many that it’s absurd to list them all, so you can read more of them here.

READ MORE: Three viable destinations for Lionel Messi after he announces he will be leaving Barcelona

Presuming he does leave, he will go out holding the club record for the most La Liga goals of all time, the most goals in one season, the most home and away goals in one season, the most hat tricks, the most braces, the longest scoring run, the most assists and so many more.

The only one that he hasn’t managed to nab is the most goals in one single game, as Laszlo Kubala managed seven against Sporting Gijon back in 1951.

It feels like there’s no way back for him now and the fans will be hurting, but it’s unlikely that they’ll ever see someone as good as him over such a sustained period of time ever again.