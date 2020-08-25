According to Goal, Liverpool are considering offering a contract to promising goalkeeper Javier Cendon, who has impressed whilst training with the Reds’ first-team squad.
Cendon, who left La Liga side Villarreal this summer, has been with Jurgen Klopp’s side for their pre-season training camp in Austria with Goal claiming that the 19-year-old has impressed.
The Reds are now thinking about signing the ace as they return to Merseyside this week, Goal reiterate that Cendon would be an option for the Under-23s rather than the first-team.
Liverpool have quite a few names in their goalkeeping ranks, main man Alisson is joined by backup Adrian, promising youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, Kamil Grabara and also outcast Loris Karius.
Keeping competition for places in the Under-23s team fierce is undoubtedly a smart move which will produce more talents that can be used in the first-team in the future or possibly even sold for a profit.
Alisson’s spot as starter is cemented but fans will be impressed to see that the Reds are active in developing future talents that could star between the sticks.