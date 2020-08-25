Man Utd in potential three-way transfer scrap for €40m-rated attacking ace

Man Utd are reportedly one of three clubs interested in Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi as a transfer battle could be set to develop this summer.

The 26-year-old made 38 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions last season, and managed just two goals and three assists.

While that in turn raises question marks over his consistency and decisiveness, he is still regarded as a valuable member of the squad and the interest in him from elsewhere would suggest that his importance goes beyond his numbers.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd, Wolves and Atletico Madrid are all said to hold an interest in the Italian international, although it’s added that Juventus want at least €40m for him.

Given he hasn’t really delivered on a regular basis for the Turin giants, it has to be questioned as to whether or not he’s worth such a hefty amount, but time will tell if any of the three clubs noted above make their move and look to satisfy Juve’s demands.

United already have quality options in attack, but with such a young frontline, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be looking to add a bit more experience and quality to help them compete across an entire campaign and across multiple fronts.

Bernardeschi could offer that vital option, but again, that’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t showcased his potential or full quality to this point and that has resulted in underwhelming tallies despite featuring heavily.

It also remains to be seen if Andrea Pirlo is willing to green light an exit, as he’ll be carrying out his assessment of the squad in the coming weeks ahead of his first season at the helm.

Man Utd may well be keeping close tabs on the situation, as they are seemingly considering taking Bernardeschi to Old Trafford this summer.