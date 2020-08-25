Real Madrid could reportedly face a decision on Brahim Diaz’s future this summer as AC Milan are said to be interested in the talented youngster.

The 21-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2019 but he has played a limited role at the Bernabeu having made 21 appearances across the last two campaigns.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid put €20m price-tag on ace as Euro giants consider swoop

With Zinedine Zidane spoilt for choices in the final third given the vast array of talent that he has at his disposal in the current squad, it’s no real surprise that Diaz has struggled for regular playing time.

In turn, with a view of perhaps gaining more experience and developing his game, an exit could make sense at this stage of his career rather than continuing to sit on the bench for long periods, and there could be an option for him on the table this summer.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are keen on signing Diaz, as a loan deal with an option to buy formula has been touted as a possible solution to suit both parties.

It’s added that an agreement hasn’t yet been found between the clubs or with the player, and so there is clearly still a lot of work to be done to ensure that Diaz lines up as a Milan player ahead of the new campaign.

Nevertheless, it’s reiterated that talks are underway and so it remains to be seen if Real Madrid green light a temporary departure at least, while Milan could yet be monitoring various targets to bolster their attacking options with Stefano Pioli hoping to see reinforcements arrive this month so that they can build on their impressive end to last season after the restart.