Report suggests Thiago Alcantara has said an emotional goodbye to Bayern ahead of a Liverpool transfer

Liverpool FC
The rumours about Thiago Alcantara leaving Bayern Munich have been going on for a while, but it was unlikely that anything would happen before the Champions League final.

All the signs are still pointing to a move to Liverpool, and the latest reports today should come as positive news for the Anfield faithful.

Firstly The Mirror indicated that Bayern have now set their price and Liverpool are expected to make their move, so hopefully something happens in the next few days.

A more recent tweet from respected German pundit Christian Falk is much more telling, and it really does suggest that he’s said an emotional goodbye to the club as he prepares to move on:

While Jurgen Klopp’s side is incredible, there’s always been a feeling that it’s his system combined with hard work that makes the midfield so effective, but a lack of quality will eventually be an issue.

Thiago has just shown that he can run the show in a Champions League final and he has the ability to take this Liverpool team to the next level, so it’s a frightening thought for the other teams in the Premier League.

