Talks held: Barcelona look to bring in Man City star to replace Luis Suarez

While all of the talk surrounding Barcelona today has involved one veteran South American star potentially leaving, it’s important to remember that Luis Suarez’s future is very much up in the air too.

He’s reached a point in his career where injuries are a real problem and it tends to only go downhill from there, so Barca do need to find a long term replacement soon.

A report from Globo Esporte has indicated that Ronald Koeman wants Man City star Gabriel Jesus to come in as the successor to Suarez, and they’ve even held talks with City about a possible move.

It’s an interesting one because City are in a similar situation with Sergio Aguero, and many fans may expect Jesus to finally step up and become the undisputed starter at the club when Aguero moves on.

They suggest that Suarez isn’t in Koeman’s plans at all so it’s likely that he will be moved on if a suitable buyer can be found, but it’s really not clear if City would be willing to let Gabriel Jesus go.

It’s almost too easy to suggest that the Brazilian could even become a bargaining chip if City decide to make a serious run at signing Lionel Messi, but it looks like Barca’s front three could look very different next season.