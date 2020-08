While nothing will ever beat Sunderland defender Santiago Vergini scoring a terrific half volley from distance into the top corner of his own goal, there’s still something wonderful about a cracking own goal.

Rob Holding produced a fine effort of his own today, as he somehow manages to power a fantastic header past his own goalkeeper despite being under little pressure:

It’s one of those moments where you can’t really tell what he’s trying to achieve, but it probably wasn’t that.