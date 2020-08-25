Video: Barcelona fans gather outside the club to protest Lionel Messi’s decision to leave

It’s clear that the Barcelona fans are going to be angry at somebody if Lionel Messi actually leaves the club, but it looks the board could be getting the blame at this point.

Reports have emerged to suggest that the board were having an emergency meeting after Messi formally told them that he plans to leave the club:

Reunión de urgencia de parte de la Junta directiva del Barcelona con un ambiente muy complicado en estos momentos. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

You have to think he wouldn’t be looking to leave if everything was going well, so this is likely the result of years of awful recruitment and allowing the club to sleepwalk into a situation where they have a veteran squad and no money to replace them.

The fans are even starting to congregate in the city to protest the situation, and it sounds like the board could be inside the building:

? ? Cada vez más aficionados en los alrededores de las oficinas del Barça ? Muchos medios de comunicación y despliegue de la Guardia Urbana ??El club no confirma que haya Junta en su interior pero hay varios vehículos aparcados en la puerta@deportescope @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/JKla9ZJj9A — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) August 25, 2020

It’s hard to see a situation where this magically sorts itself out, so it’s likely the case that Messi will go or the board will need to go.