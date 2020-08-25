Menu

Video: Barcelona fans gather outside the club to protest Lionel Messi’s decision to leave

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It’s clear that the Barcelona fans are going to be angry at somebody if Lionel Messi actually leaves the club, but it looks the board could be getting the blame at this point.

Reports have emerged to suggest that the board were having an emergency meeting after Messi formally told them that he plans to leave the club:

You have to think he wouldn’t be looking to leave if everything was going well, so this is likely the result of years of awful recruitment and allowing the club to sleepwalk into a situation where they have a veteran squad and no money to replace them.

The fans are even starting to congregate in the city to protest the situation, and it sounds like the board could be inside the building:

It’s hard to see a situation where this magically sorts itself out, so it’s likely the case that Messi will go or the board will need to go.

More Stories Lionel Messi

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Anthony says:
    August 25, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Your forever in our heart messi,,,it’s hard to lose someone like you,,just wish if you can play more two years under our new manager believe things gonna turn around..
    LET THE PLAYERS PUT MORE SERIOUSNESS LET THEM PLAY AS IF THEY’RE BEEN PAID,THANKS.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.