‘Your career is over’ – police officers’ damning alleged message to Harry Maguire during Man United captain’s crazy incident

Manchester United FC
Some shocking details are emerging from the case involving Manchester United captain Harry Maguire following the ace’s arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Sky News’ Martha Kelner has been covering both the prosecution and defence’s argument, with a chilling detail coming to light…

The defence allege that police officers told Maguire ‘your career is over’ whilst they attacked the England international and the group he was with after a prior incident involving his sister led to the party being taken to the police station.

The prosecution appeared to counter those claims with suggestions that the 27-year-old, who became the world’s most expensive defender last summer, attempted to bribe officials.

Harry’s brother Laurence has taken to social media to completely dash any claims of bribery and apparent big-time behaviour from Maguire.

The Sun report that the entire incident was sparked by Maguire’s sister being stabbed with a metal straw after turning down the advances of an Albanian man, and the melee was also said to involve the player’s brother, Joe.

Hopefully the court can find the evidence needed to settle this case once and for all amid alarming claims from both the defence and prosecution.

