Adidas are pushing for an astonishing partnership of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Part of the fun between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was they were always pitted against each other, so certain games were almost reduced to battle see which of the pair would come out on top.

The idea of both players playing in the same team is something that was always consigned to Football Manager or FIFA, but it looks like Adidas are very open to the idea of the two joining up at Juventus:

We never really know how much power sponsors have in football but it’s widely accepted that most of the people in charge are in it for the money and not for the love of the game, so it’s probably a greater influence than we would like to think.

The report rightfully points out that this would cost Juventus a lot of money and it seems highly unlikely, but they do dangle a little bit of hope when they point out that Messi could move without a transfer fee and nobody thought signing Ronaldo would be possible either.

Adidas will know that there is so much money to be made if they can get both players in one of their shirts for next season, so it’s easy to see a situation where they pay a bit of money to help towards the wages.

Messi has an individual sponsorship deal with Adidas so they will have some sway there, while you would like to think there is a part of he and Ronaldo that would love to go out on top together by winning the Champions League.

Doubters will rightfully point to the financial fair play rules and state that this is impossible under those regulations, but Man City have shown that it’s a total farce anyway.

Of course it seems very far fetched, but it would be amazing to see the two play in the same team.