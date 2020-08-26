Arsenal ace expected to complete his permanent move to Premier League side tomorrow

While many fans may have expected Arsenal to move on a few of their fringe players to raise funds this summer, it’s a surprise to see them selling some of the younger talents.

You never really know how good a youngster is going to be until they get a chance in the first team, so you do take a risk when selling them on.

The best case scenario sees you gain a decent fee for someone who isn’t good enough to play at a high level, but you always worry that you might have sold the next superstar for a small fee.

Arsenal youngster Sam Greenwood has been very impressive at youth level, but it now looks like he’s set to join Premier League newcomers Leeds United on a permanent basis:

#LUFC to announce Greenwood deal tmrw. Rodrigo from #Valencia done too — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2020

He’s scored a lot of goals for the Arsenal U18 side while 12 goals in 14 games for the England U17 team also hints at immense promise, but he’s 18 now so it is time for him to move into senior football.

If he goes on to become a star then this will be a tough one for Arsenal to take, so it will be interesting to see what Leeds have planned for him.