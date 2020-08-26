As time ticks by, the notion of Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona is becoming more and more believable.

According to Guillem Balague writing for BBC Sport, the Argentinian isn’t interested in a power play against Barca’s incompetent board and president, he’s simply had enough and wants to leave the Camp Nou.

Even as little as 18 days ago, when the maestro was destroying Napoli in his own inimitable style in the Champions League quarter-final, there didn’t appear to be any clue that less than three weeks later Messi would want out.

Perhaps, if his body language in the Bayern Munich game gets scrutinised a little more, we could see the first signs of a player that had, essentially, given up.

And now it appears that Barca’s board are ready to accept that they’ll have to begin the 2020/21 La Liga campaign without their talisman in situ.

However, as Balague notes for BBC Sport, they won’t let him go quietly.

Whether or not a court case is ultimately needed to decide on the price, Barca appear steadfast in their resolve to get a world record fee for him.

How did it come to this…