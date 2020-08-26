Done Deal: Chelsea complete the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City

It’s always amazing how a potential transfer story can run for months without anything happening, only for things to be completed very quickly.

Chelsea have multiple needs in the transfer market but their defensive record was so poor last season, so that seemed like the logical place to start.

The left back spot has been an issue for a while with Marcos Alonso looking fine when he drives forward, but you know he’s always going to be caught out of position and let you down defensively.

Emerson Palmieri was the other option, but again he never did enough to convince anyone that he was going to become the long term starter.

Chelsea have been linked with Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell for a while now, so the fans will be pleased to see that they’ve finally got it over the line:

He’ll go straight into the side and he should be a huge upgrade on the current options, so it will be interesting to see how much he improves the Chelsea defence next season.