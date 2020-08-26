Everton edge closer to signing Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

Premier League outfit Everton are edging closer to securing the shock transfer of Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez which would see the midfielder join-up with twice former manager Carlo Ancelotti once again.

Rodriguez, 29, looks to be on his way out of Real Madrid having only featured only 14 times in all competitions last season and Everton have emerged as shock front-runners to secure the talented Columbian.

Rodriguez only has one year left on his Real Madrid contract which could see him be available for a cut-price amid speculation Merseyside’s Everton are leading the race.

According to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old has been the subject of an official undisclosed bid from Everton leaving the Spanish champions with a decision to make regarding the future of the midfielder.

It is understood that talks between the two clubs are going well and a deal for the player could be close.

Rodriguez would make an exciting Premier League addition that is for sure, the Columbian is perhaps best known for his stunning goal in the 2014 World Cup which saw him chest the ball down on the edge of the area and volley it home.

This proposed deal really could have all the makings of being the deal of the summer window. What a coup for Everton.