During a pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin on Tuesday, Ajax star, Daley Blind, collapsed to the turf screaming in pain.

With no one else in close proximity, and the player having a known heart condition, it was a worrying time for the Dutch club indeed, but fortunately medical staff were quickly on the scene to deal with the issue.

The former Man United player had previously been diagnosed with a heart muscle inflammation and, as a result, had a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICD system) fitted inside his chest, which constantly monitors and regulates the heart’s rhythm.

According to Sky Sports, it was evident just how concerned his team-mates were as they raced to his side before allowing the medical staff to take over. For now, however, it appears to be nothing more than a scare.

“Daley Blind’s ICD went off,” manager Erik ten Hag said to Ziggo Sport after the game, cited by Sky Sports.

“He got subbed off straight away and he is feeling OK now, he is feeling fine. We will do research about this now.”

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Barcelona’s plan to get rid of Messi has worked a treat Blow for Barcelona as key summer target is set to be included in a swap deal elsewhere Atletico Madrid identify three players to offer in a swap deal for Arsenal star

Though it would appear that Blind is out of danger, another collapse surely raises the question as to whether he can continue playing at the top level.