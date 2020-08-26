Great chance for Arsenal to offload outcast as Serie A side make him a key target

Arsenal’s midfield has been an issue for a while and Dani Ceballos returning to Real Madrid will only make it weaker, but it still doesn’t feel like Mikel Arteta wants to turn to the fringe players.

Instead of giving them a chance it looks like Arsenal would rather sell them to raise funds for new signings, so Lucas Torreira is a prime candidate to move on.

When he arrived he was touted as a scrappy little midfielder who was strong defensively, could dictate the play and he was effective from distance, but we’ve not really seen that.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that Serie A side Fiorentina have made him a key target this summer, and it might actually be an ideal move for everyone.

Arsenal would get some money or at least clear his wage off the bill to finance a new signing, while he will get the chance to go back to Italy and re-establish himself in a league that’s better suited to his abilities.

It’s not clear if Arsenal would want to have a replacement lined up before letting him go, but it does look like his time at the Emirates is over.