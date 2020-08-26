Menu

“Here we go” – These Arsenal fans urge the club to take advantage of Champions League humiliation to sign striker

Playing in the Champions League is a big deal to a lot of players, so it’s understandable that some of them will reject the chance to move to a bigger club if their current team is in the competition.

Unfortunately for Celtic they’ve done it again as they’ve dominated a home qualifying match against a team they should beat, but an almost defiant refusal to defend means they’ve crashed out of the competition against Ferencvaros tonight.

That means some of their better players might decide to move on, and the future of Odsonne Edoaurd is likely to come under question again.

He’s indicated many times that he wants to be part of their ten in a row season by staying to win the title again this year, but you do wonder if he might change his mind.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Frenchman for months and Leeds Live were the most recent outlet to make that claim, so it’s clear that there’s some interest there.

Some of the Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter after Celtic’s humiliation tonight, and they are urging the club to take advantage of the situation and get him signed up:

