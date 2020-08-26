With just over two weeks to go until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Mikel Arteta is still trying hard to bring in new players for his Arsenal squad.

The Spaniard has already acquired Willian from London rivals, Chelsea, with Gabriel Magalhaes expected to be announced soon.

Roma’s Amadou Diawara could soon be following both players to the Emirates Stadium if the latest reports are accurate.

According to the Daily Express, the 23-year-old midfielder is available for transfer with the Italian giants asking for £27m to seal the deal.

Given that progress on any deal to bring Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey to north London seems to have stalled, and with Diawara’s price much lower, it’s entirely possible that Arteta will bite and get this one over the line.

It would allow the manager to continue to shape the Gunners squad in his own image, and slowly but surely rid himself of some of Unai Emery’s under-performing players.