If Jack Grealish was disappointed by not being selected for Gareth Southgate’s next England squad, he showed that disappointment in arguably the wrong way.

So much so that it’s entirely possible that the England manager will think twice about his inclusion in future squads.

Given that Euro 2021 is less that a year away, that doesn’t bode well for the Aston Villa man.

According to The Sun, once Southgate announced who had made the cut for the England matches against Iceland and Denmark, Grealish took his frustration out on social media.

Sky Bet had tweeted that Southgate had previously said Grealish needed more experience before being considered, and then happened to include that Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips had earned a cap – with no prior top-flight experience.

Last year Southgate said that Jack Grealish must gain more Premier League experience to earn a call-up ? 19/20 stats: Grealish: 36 PL appearances. 8 goals. 6 assists. 9 MOTMS ??

Phillips: 0 PL appearances ?? Grealish: 0 England call-ups ?

Phillips: 1 England call-up ? #AVFC pic.twitter.com/IHhCTOgRCz — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 25, 2020

Grealish, unwisely liked the tweet according to The Sun, but then clearly thought better of it and deleted the like.

He’d made his point but it might be a decision that he will come to regret, and at 25 years of age, he needs to have more maturity than that.