Ahead of the new Premier League season, Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has had to contend with the expected departure of left-back, Ben Chilwell.

One of his highly-rated stars, the loss of Chilwell to Chelsea – with Sky Sports suggesting a deal is almost done – will surely hit the Foxes hard.

However, the northern Irishman does have some good news to celebrate.

According to the Daily Telegraph (subscription only) cited by the Daily Mail, striker Jamie Vardy has agreed to sign a one-year contract extension which will take him up to 2023.

The former Fleetwood Town man has been instrumental in Leicester’s rise to the upper echelons of the Premier League and their title win back in 2016.

More Stories / Latest News Harry Maguire set for captaincy showdown talks with Manchester United Italian giants ready to sell £27m midfielder with Arsenal edging closer to capture How Barcelona reacted to Lionel Messi’s decision to quit the club

Although Leicester faded away at the back end of last season, Rodgers still had them playing well enough to claim a Champions League place until the last knockings.

With Vardy in situ for the next couple of campaigns, there’s every chance that European football’s premier campaign will be within reach during that time.