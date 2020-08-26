Jose Mourinho reveals how he ignored Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice to bring midfielder to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed how he ignored Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice to snub signing Paul Pogba and instead opt for Dele Alli.

Mourinho revealed the inner workings of the Pogba transfer which saw the Frenchman famously re-join the Reds for £94.5m after a four-year spell with Juventus.

The Portuguese manager spoke about the saga in Amazon Prime’s new Tottenham Hotspur documentary, as quoted by Express, and revealed that Englishman Alli could have been a United player if he had not rejected Ferguson’s advice to sign him.

In a fly-on the wall conversation with Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy, Mourinho said: “Sir Alex Ferguson gave me only one piece of advice in two and a half years – buy Dele Alli.

“That mentality, the way he plays, the aggression he has in his mind – he is a Manchester United player. Buy Dele Alli. And he has an eye for players.”

Obviously, the new Tottenham manager failed to act on Ferguson’s advice and instead opted to bring World Cup winning midfielder Pogba back to Old Trafford.

Since Pogba’s arrival at United, he has gone onto score 25 goals whereas Dele has bagged 40, however, it is important to consider that although both are midfielders, their roles are very different with Pogba operating in much deeper areas.

Pogba’s stay with the Reds looks set to continue after it was revealed by journalist Di Marzio that the Frenchman is close to signing a contract renewal.