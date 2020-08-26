In one of the most surprising twists of this week in La Liga, Diego Maradona could be about to make a return to the Spanish top flight.

Thanks to a 96th minute winner in their Segunda Division play-off, Elche are back in La Liga after a five-year hiatus.

Oddly, the first thing that their club’s new board did once promotion was assured was to relieve Jose Rojo Pacheta of his coaching duties, per Super Deporte and cited by Football Espana.

That decision is believed to have been made by new owner and influential Argentinian, Christian Bragarnik, to whom Maradona has links.

Football Espana liken Bragarnik to super agent, Jorge Mendes, with a belief that he could use his contacts and influence to bring new faces into the club.

With Maradona at the helm, that task will surely be made that much easier, though the Argentine legend doesn’t necessarily have the best record managerially in club football.

Should Bragarnik get his man, it’s likely to become obvious fairly quickly just how well this particular experiment will end up.