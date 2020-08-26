Jose Mourinho might just have stolen a march on his Premier League rivals after it was revealed that he’s held talks with a Leicester City star.

Football Insider note that the Portuguese has had a preliminary chat with Demarai Gray with a view to taking the player from the Midlands to north London.

The 24-year-old wide man is in the final year of his contract and, unable to hold down a regular place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI, Football Insider believe that he is open to the switch.

Intriguingly, the Lilywhites did make a bid for the player back in 2017, before Gray decided that he would sign a new deal with the Foxes.

Now it seems that the time is right to make the move, and Spurs will almost certainly benefit from his lightning-quick pace and ability to make things happen in the attacking areas.

With Mourinho taking the lead in trying to directly persuade the player that White Hart Lane should be his new home, it appears to be a formality that Gray will be a Tottenham player before the first whistle of the 2020/21 season.