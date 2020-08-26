Lionel Messi rumours intensify as report suggests his dad is in Manchester for negotiations

The circus around Lionel Messi is only just getting started, with so many different reports trying to suggest where he’s going to end up.

One of the more interesting ones has come from RAC1 via The Sun, as it’s suggested that the player’s father has actually arrived in Manchester for transfer talks today.

Unfortunately there’s no picture footage of him arriving or anything like that, so we will need to take their word for it at this point.

It’s also not good news for United fans either as it’s suggested that Man City are the team who are holding the talks with his Dad, but that won’t come as a huge surprise.

City’s financial backing and the presence of Pep Guardiola means a move to The Etihad almost seems too obvious, so it’s hard to tell if this is worth taking seriously at all.

The report also touches on the actual status of his contract with Barcelona, as it’s still not clear if they will actually let him go.

They confirm that it’s believed he has a break clause that allows him to leave for nothing, but it’s not clear if this is really true.

If he’s available on a free transfer then it’s easy to see City being able to afford his wages, but if Barca do demand a fee then we might end up with a situation where nobody can afford to sign him.