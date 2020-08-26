Liverpool appear to have given up on ace as they insist on a permanent exit – no more loan spells

While you can understand it if a club continually loans out a talented player in the hope that they eventually become a star or increase in value, there does come a point where enough is enough.

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson turned 23 earlier this year so he’s not really a youngster anymore, so the time has come for him to either break into Jurgen Klopp’s team or establish himself somewhere else.

So far he’s had loan spells with Crewe, Hull, Derby and Bournemouth and while he’s been impressive, he’s clearly not done enough to earn a proper chance at Anfield.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has referenced some claims from Sky Sports about his future, and it does sound like it’s time for him to move on.

They suggest that Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he can’t go out on loan anymore, so if he goes then it will need to be a permanent transfer.

That does indicate that Liverpool have given up any hopes of him developing enough to get into their side, but you could also argue that they are doing the best thing for Wilson too.

It could really hurt his career if Liverpool keep him and just give him a few Carabao Cup games in the next couple of years, so this will give him a chance to go and establish himself somewhere.

He’s also been in and out of the Wales team so this could even help his international aspirations,