It’s been a most unsavoury incident for all concerned, and the upshot of Harry Maguire’s arrest in Mykonos is that he’s been hit with a suspended jail sentence.

At court on Tuesday, and in his absence, Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult.

A suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison was handed down by the judge presiding over the case, and according to BBC Sport, Maguire will immediately appeal that decision in an attempt to clear his name.

Whatever the why’s and wherefores of the situation, England manager, Gareth Southgate, took the immediate decision to remove the centre-back from the squad to play Iceland and Denmark, citing the potential disruption to his preparations as the reason according to BBC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Jose Mourinho reveals how he ignored Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice to bring midfielder to Old Trafford The latest odds on where Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi could be playing next season Jack Grealish’s sly dig at Gareth Southgate could see Aston Villa star out in the cold for England

Whether there will also be a similar issue relating to Man United, for example Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reluctantly having to remove the captain’s armband from Maguire, will only be known once the players return for pre-season.

Given the nature of the offence and subsequent sentence, the player can consider himself lucky that he still has his liberty.