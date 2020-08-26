Menu

“Massive upgrade” or “Overrated”: These fans are split over Chelsea’s signing of Ben Chilwell

You would expect that any player will be an overwhelming success if a club agrees to spend big money on them, but it does feel like opinions are split on Ben Chilwell.

The Guardian have confirmed that Chelsea have signed the Leicester left back for a fee of £50m, so for that amount you have to expect that he will immediately replace Marcos Alonso as the starter.

He played in 27 games for Leicester last season and generally looked impressive, but some fans will look at their slide down the table after the restart and wonder if that’s affected his stock a bit.

He looks like a player who is tidy on the ball and he likes to get forward – but Marcos Alonso did that as well – so what Chelsea need is a player who can also provide a solid defensive presence.

Time will tell if he’s worth the money, but a quick look on Twitter shows that opinion is split on how good he actually is:

It’s an interesting one because there seems to be a feeling that Marcos Alonso was so bad that anyone else would be an improvement, but that’s not really a ringing endorsement of a new signing.

It’s important to give him a few games to settle in to the Chelsea team before properly judging him, and it will be exciting to see how he gets on.

 

