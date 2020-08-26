(Photo) Barcelona youngster flies to Manchester to join Red Devils

Barcelona youngster Marc Jurado is set to join Manchester United after opting to turn down a new contract with the Catalonian giants.

Jurado, 16, reportedly turned down a new, professional deal with Barcelona earlier this year in favour of a move to Manchester United, as per Goal.

The young right-sided full-back is highly rated in Europe as he possesses some superb attacking and technical qualities which could see him become a leading modern day full-back in years to come.

Jurado now looks set to following in the footsteps of compatriots Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique by leaving Barcelona’s youth system to develop in England instead.

As reported by Stretty News, youngster took to his social media earlier this morning to share an image of him set to fly to Manchester with the caption “A new dream is coming.”

Marc Jurado is Manchester bound ?? pic.twitter.com/n5ry2LdD7w — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 26, 2020

