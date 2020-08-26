Photo: Thiago Silva edges closer to Chelsea transfer after he rejects new PSG deal and says a public goodbye

Chelsea’s defence is starting to take shape ahead of next season after they confirmed the signing of Ben Chilwell earlier today, and it looks like Thiago Silva won’t be far behind him.
The PSG captain has been linked with Chelsea for a few weeks but Sky Sports have reported that he’s set to have a medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.
The only issue with that report was they confirmed that PSG were trying to make a last ditch offer to make him stay, so there was a chance that they could miss out.
That now looks impossible after the PSG man posted a public goodbye to the French champions on his Instagram:
🇫🇷 «La valeur des choses n'est pas dans le temps qu'elles durent, mais dans l'intensité avec laquelle elles se produisent. Pour cette raison, il y a des moments inoubliables, des choses inexplicables et des gens incomparables »(Fernando Pessoa). Aujourd'hui un cycle se termine, après 8 ans au sein de l’equipe du @psg, je voudrais remercier mes coéquipiers, toute l'équipe technique et la direction, les fans, ma famille, Dieu et mes amis, pour tous ces heureux moments que nous avons vécu dans la Ville Lumière. Ici, avec ma femme @bellesilva, nous avons vécu des moments inoubliables, nos enfants ont grandi, nous sommes devenus citoyens français, et nous porterons à jamais ces années vécues et la France dans nos cœurs. Merci beaucoup 🙏🏽🔴🔵 🇧🇷 “O valor das coisas não está no tempo que elas duram, mas na intensidade com que acontecem. Por isso, existem momentos inesquecíveis, coisas inexplicáveis e pessoas incomparáveis” (Fernando Pessoa). Hoje se fecha um ciclo, depois de 8 anos no @psg , eu gostaria de agradecer aos meus colegas de equipe, à toda a equipe técnica e direção, à torcida, à minha família, a Deus e aos meus amigos, por todos esses felizes anos que vivemos na Cidade-luz. Aqui, junto com a minha esposa, @bellesilva , vivemos momentos inesquecíveis, nossos filhos cresceram, nos tornamos cidadãos franceses, e vamos levar pra sempre esses anos vividos e a França nos nossos corações. Muito obrigado 🙏🏽🔴🔵 • • • #AllezParis #ICICESTPARIS #PSG #ParisSaintGermain #Paris #Football #ThiagoSilva #ParisSaintGermain #IciCestParis #TS2 #DefenseurCentral #Capitão #Capitaine #CoronaOut #StopCorona #EquipePSG #PSGTeam #PSGlife #PSGforever #StayHealthy #OMonstro #PSGOL #AllezParis
He won’t be a long term option for Frank Lampard but his experience and leadership skills should transform the defence, while he also proved against Bayern Munich that he’s still able to play at the highest level.
If the medical is on Thursday then he could be announced by the end of the week, so it’s one for Chelsea fans to keep their eye on.