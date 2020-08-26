Photo: Thiago Silva edges closer to Chelsea transfer after he rejects new PSG deal and says a public goodbye

Chelsea’s defence is starting to take shape ahead of next season after they confirmed the signing of Ben Chilwell earlier today, and it looks like Thiago Silva won’t be far behind him.

The PSG captain has been linked with Chelsea for a few weeks but Sky Sports have reported that he’s set to have a medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The only issue with that report was they confirmed that PSG were trying to make a last ditch offer to make him stay, so there was a chance that they could miss out.

That now looks impossible after the PSG man posted a public goodbye to the French champions on his Instagram:

He won’t be a long term option for Frank Lampard but his experience and leadership skills should transform the defence, while he also proved against Bayern Munich that he’s still able to play at the highest level.

If the medical is on Thursday then he could be announced by the end of the week, so it’s one for Chelsea fans to keep their eye on.