It may have been a moment of jest from Rio Ferdinand, but the BT Sport pundit has certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons with one of his recent tweets.

Not long after news broke that Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona, the former team-mate of Frank Lampard noted that the now Chelsea manager wants to take the Argentinian to West London.

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi

Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

Roman Abramovich would surely love to have Barca’s No.10 wearing the blue of his team, and if there’s any truth to Ferdinand’s social media activity, then what a line up Lampard will have at his disposal for the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have signed from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively, whilst it’s believed that deals for Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz aren’t far away.

By adding Messi into the mix, it would easily put Chelsea into the mix as title contenders, but the question would be whether the Argentinian really does want to uproot his while family and move to the English capital.

He can of course speak to Cesc Fabregas and Pedro for their opinions on the club, both having moved from Camp Nou to Stamford Bridge.