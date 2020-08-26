The day after the night before and it wasn’t all a dream, Lionel Messi does still want to leave Barcelona if multiple reports are to be believed.

Guillem Balague, writing for BBC Sport, is just one of many journalists to set out where the problems lie at the Catalan club and why it has come to their best ever player, some might say the best to play the game in history, wanting to move on.

Although there’s still a long way to go before any move can take place, and potential legal argument on both sides, that hasn’t stopped bookmakers speculating on where the Argentinian will end up.

Thanks to the Pep Guardiola link, Man City are the favourites at 5/6, but Barcelona at evens is a surprising price, perhaps indicating the difficulties that lie ahead.

Inter and PSG are way out at 14/1, with Chelsea at 16/1, Man United at 18/1, Newell’s at 28/1, Juventus at 33/1, any Chinese club at 40/1 and finally Xavi’s Al Sadd the outsiders at 50/1.

Once it’s known definitively that there’s no going back for Barca’s captain fantastic, then the bun fight will begin.