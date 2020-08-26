Menu

Valencia continue to implode by selling star striker to Leeds

After the recent sales of club captain, Dani Parejo, and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal, Valencia have continued with a transfer policy that makes absolutely no sense by allowing Rodrigo to join Leeds United.

The 29-year-old striker will link up with Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League according to BBC Sport, where he last played in 2010/11 on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

A Spanish international, Rodrigo will certainly give the Yorkshire-based club something different up front.

He still has pace to burn and his intelligence and guile will be of benefit to a team back in the English top-flight for the first time in 16 years.

His 59 goals in 220 games for Los Che, per transfermarkt, is a reasonable return of roughly one goal in every four matches.

Whilst Bielsa may be hoping for a better goals-to-games ratio, it’s Rodrigo’s experience that will be just as vital in order to help Leeds consolidate in the Premier League and ensure they’re not just one-season wonders.

