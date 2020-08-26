Video: Angry Barcelona fans overpower security to gain access to the Nou Camp

A lot of footballers come and go at clubs without much fanfare, but there was no way that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona without uproar from the fans.

Sky Sports claimed the latest situation is that Messi is still desperate to leave the club, but Barca will do all they can to prevent that from happening.

There were scenes in the city yesterday with angry fans, and it’s got worse today as a larger group descended on the Nou Camp, and there’s nothing the poor security people can do to prevent them from marching past them: