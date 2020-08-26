(Video) Jose Mourinho wants Wolves full-back Matt Doherty as next signing

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Wolves full-back Matt Doherty to be his next signing as the Portuguese manager aims to bolster his side’s wide options.

Doherty, 28, who plays a key role in Wolves’ five at the back system is believed to be available for just £12m, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood that no official bid has been submitted by Daniel Levy’s Spurs yet, but manager Mourinho is keen on bringing the Irishman to the London Stadium.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Wolves full-back Matt Doherty for Tottenham this summer But a bid has not made a bid yet! pic.twitter.com/Zptbq0wCJD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js