In some ways it was almost easy to get complacent around Covid-19 in football, as many leagues around the world managed to successfully restart without any major incidents.

A lot of the media attention has actually been focussed on wondering when fans could get back into grounds, but a recent report from The Daily Mail makes for sobering reading.

It’s suggested that there’s been an outbreak at Chelsea with at least four players testing positive for the virus, while many more have gone into quarantine to try and prevent it from spreading any further.

There is speculation online over which players have been affected but there’s no need to go into that, but hopefully they make a full recovery and nothing serious happens as a result.

The Premier League is supposed to restart in just over two weeks yet that must be in doubt now if multiple players will be missing, and it shows that we really can’t be complacent about the virus at all.